Roger Federer wins historic 18th title with win over great rival Rafael Nadal in five sets

Roger Federer has extended the gap between him and the rest of the players with his historic 18th grand slam win at the Australian Open, in a dramatic, enthralling match with his great rival, Rafael Nadal, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

The outcome of the “dream final” could have gone any way several times. It was a true showdown between the two titans in the sport in Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. Both won sets back and forth. No one could watch the match in comfort. When one would win a set, the other would fight back and claim the next. The two players were tied at two sets each when it went into the fifth. When Nadal broke the Swiss player early in the fifth, the championship looked all about over for the 35 year-old Federer.

Several were thinking here we go again, another five-set on a grand slam stage with Nadal holding the Australian Open trophy. Will we see tears again from the 18-time champion? At 3-1, it was all about over for many. Federer promised that he was going “to let it go” and not overthink his many losses to Nadal and play more fearlessly. Just when everyone were starting to call the championship, Federer broke back to even his chances. There was a little hope.

Then Federer did again. At 5-4, he was serving for the net, but Rafa is Rafa and he got the competition to deuce. This time, Federer steeled his mind, got the advantage, but it wasn’t over. The Spaniard showed grit and brought it back to 40-40, the crowd went wild. The Swiss player showed nerves with a couple of tentative serves that were called out and challenged. After he hit a beautiful winner, Federer thought he had the championship. Nadal challenged it, just in case, but once it was confirmed good, the now-18 time grand slam winner leapt in the air like a kid, not showing any of the 35 years he is. He then knelt down on the court, as if to thank the tennis gods.

As usual with a Federer grand slam title, the win comes with new records broken. The Australian Open champ is the only male tennis player to hold five titles in three of the slams (Wimbledon, US Open, and now Australia).

Roger Federer is the second oldest champion to win a grand slam, just behind Ken Rosewall, who won in Australia, at the age of 37.

Federer’s ranking will also benefit from the win. He will rise to No. 10.

Not bad for a player who had been out of the sport for six months due to knee surgery and recovery. Silencing many critics of his abilities at the age of 35, he beat four top 10 players and battled through three five-set matches to arrive at Sunday’s final.

The match was all about the rivalry between the great legends in the sport. As the match progressed, it was clear that whoever emerged victorious would earn every bit of the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup trophy. The match was full of thrilling shot-making and incredible points. As Jimmy Connors once said, “give them what they want.” And that’s exactly what the two great rivals, mutual legends, and friends just did.

During the trophy presentation, Kia Motors CEO Sang-Hyun Cho thanked both players for their sportsmanship and passion for the sport of tennis.

Great ambassadors for the sport, both men were gracious in their speaches and expressed their mutual admiration for each other.

“For me personally, it’s been a great month,” said Nadal when he was presented with the runner-up tray. He thanked Australia. Always humble, he noted that “probably Roger deserved [the trophy] a little bit more than me,” and joked that although the runner-up momento was nice, that he was “going to keep trying for the trophy,” he said to the appreciative crowd, who laughed along with him. If it was up to the audience, they probably would have liked both players to have won together.

Federer said as much, “there’s no draws in tennis, but I would have been happy to accept the draw with Rafa, really,” he turned to his opponent (and friend on the tour). Federer also emplored the great champion to keep playing. “Tennis needs you,” he said.

Considering how incredible Nadal played throughout the tournament, his quest for a 10th French Open grand slam this year looks very likely.

Both the winner’s trophy and the tray were presented to the players by another legend, the great Rod Lever, whose “house” they played in. If you count Laver’s 11 slams, there were 44 total grand slam titles among the three standing on the podium. After the prizes were awarded, the three stood on the stage, talking about tennis as one imagines only the three of them can.

It’s been ten years since Roger Federer has beaten Rafael Nadal on a grand slam stage, and the win after all these years will silence many critics who have said it wasn’t possible.

This article originally appeared on