Roger Federer makes history, defeats Rafael Nadal at Australian Open

Roger Federer makes history at the 2017 Australian Open. The Swiss tennis superstar still has what it takes to be the best player on tour.

Roger Federer proved too much for Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open.

The finals match between the two tennis greats stretched five sets in favor of Federer 6-4 3-6 6-1 3-6 6-3. The Swiss tennis player now has an incredible18 Grand Slam singles titles.

It has been five years since Federer’s last Grand Slam singles title, when he won the 2012 Wimbledon. The sport of men’s tennis has largely been dominated by Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic during that span. Djokovic has six Australian Open titles, including four since 2012.

Federer was an underdog at Melbourne Park.

At 35-years-old, the Swiss tennis player has faced lingering injuries over the past several seasons and has had to compete with a younger generation in men’s tennis. He defied the odds, however, and proved that he can still hang with the best.

Nadal’s performance at Melbourne Park this month is also a positive sign for him. He is back in fine form, playing some of his best tennis and will likely continue to make a splash on the 2017 ATP World Tour.

The finals match was filled with momentum swings. Neither player was able to win back-to-back sets. There was determination on both sides, with each showing moments of brilliance.

Roger Federer comes out on top at the 2017 Australian Open.

The Swiss player continues to make history. He now widens to gap between himself and Nadal and Sampras who each have 14 Grand Slam singles titles. Djokovic, arguably the best active player of the last several years, also stands at 12. Federer has shown the sport of tennis that he is not going away anytime soon.

