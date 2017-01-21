Roger Federer formed a boy band while at the Australian Open

Thirty-five-year-old Roger Federer showed that age is nothing but a number Friday at the Australian Open, making quick work of Tomas Berdych and beating him in straight sets, 6-2 6-4 6-4.

Later, Federer showed that in addition to keeping pace with the boys on the tennis court, the 17-time Grand Slam title winner can also croon with the best boy bands as well.

Check out this video of the Swiss champion, standing proud with fellow Australian Open competitors Grigor Dimitrov and Tommy Haas and belting out Chicago’s 1982 classic “Hard to Say I’m Sorry,” co-written by megaproducer David Foster — who just happened to be there at the piano tickling the ivories (tennis stars: they’re not like us).

“We’re starting a boyband #NOTNSYNC,” Federer proclaimed.

Can’t wait for the trio to take this show on the road.

