Roger Federer: best dressed men’s tennis player 2016

Roger Federer was named 2016’s most stylish man by GQ. It comes as no surprise as Federer, a fan favorite, is always stylish both on and off the court.

Roger Federer is one of the greatest players in the sport.

GQ named the Swiss tennis player its most stylish man of 2016. Federer often wears colorful sports clothes on the court and always looks phenomenal when out in public.

Recently, Federer allowed fans a look in at a practice session. His practice outfit was fitting given his most stylish 2016 win.

Not only did Federer look the part on the court, but he appeared loose and ready for action in the upcoming weeks.

After ending his 2016 season early due to injury, the Swiss tennis player has been recovering in hopes of making a run for several Grand Slam titles in 2017.

He is already considered by many to be the best the sport of tennis has ever seen. Now, Federer must prove that he still has what it takes to play with the likes of Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray.

Federer returns to the early tournaments of 2017 leading right up to the Australian Open. At 35-years-old, Federer has not lost his step. He appears to always enjoy being on the court and remains a fierce competitor.

The tennis world would love to see Federer succeed in 2017. Despite a packed field of competitive men’s players on the ATP World Tour, the Swiss superstar must be considered a favorite in any match that he plays.

Visit Lob and Smash in January to track Roger Federer’s progress throughout the early tournaments of 2017.

Want your voice heard? Join the Lob and Smash team!

Check back for updates on the men’s ATP World Tour, the women’s WTA Tour, and other tennis news from Lob and Smash.

This article originally appeared on