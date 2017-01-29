Twitter goes wild after Roger Federer wins 2017 Australian Open
Roger Federer beat Rafael Nadal in a thrilling five–set Australian Open final on Sunday, and Twitter went wild.
Federer's victory marked his 18th Grand Slam title, the most of all–time. Federer, 35, hadn't won a Slam since Wimbledon in 2012.
Nadal has dominated his rivalry with Federer, but Federer avenged his 2009 Australian Open final defeat to Nadal on Sunday.
Here's a look at some of the best Twitter reactions to Federer's victory, both within the tennis community and elsewhere.
Thank you both, don't you ever quit tennis!! GRANDEEE ROGER 🙌 So inspiring!!
— Juan M. del Potro (@delpotrojuan) January 29, 2017
Demasiado Federer! Too much Federer 👏🏼
— Garbiñe Muguruza (@GarbiMuguruza) January 29, 2017
There is a reason @rogerfederer is the 🐐. He showed us again tonight at @AustralianOpen that true champions always find a way to win. #RF18
— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) January 29, 2017
What a match @AustralianOpen 😱😳!!! Amazing @rogerfederer 🐐!!!!! 18🏆!!!!!! 💪🏻👏🏻
— Stanislas Wawrinka (@stanwawrinka) January 29, 2017
Could be my fav Aussie open and didn't even play 😂🙄
— Ajla Tomljanovic (@Ajlatom) January 29, 2017
.@rogerfederer = 🐐#GOAT 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆#congratulations #AusOpen2017
— Jason Collins (@jasoncollins98) January 29, 2017
Amazing match, congratulations to @rogerfederer! #AusOpen
— Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) January 29, 2017
🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐
— Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) January 29, 2017
Brilliant, just a brilliant tennis match. One to tell the grandkids #AusOpen #GOAT #35yearsyoung @AustralianOpen you've done it again ✅
— Ben Graham (@bengraham7) January 29, 2017
Roger Federer 🏆 X 18.
— Chris McKendry (@ChrisMcKendry) January 29, 2017
What an incredible Men's @AustralianOpen Final!! Love both @rogerfederer & @RafaelNadal They never disappoint. Congrats 2 the GOAT Roger!
— Karrie Webb (@Karrie_Webb) January 29, 2017
Damn, that's the best thing I've seen in 2017. #FedererNadal.
— Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) January 29, 2017
Being voted @GQMagazine's Best Dressed Man in 2016 has truly reinvigorated Federer
— Mick Rouse (@mickrouse) January 29, 2017
ROGER FEDERER THE GOD
— Vann R. Newkirk II (@fivefifths) January 29, 2017
Federer has now won five Australian Open titles.