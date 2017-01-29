Twitter goes wild after Roger Federer wins 2017 Australian Open

Roger Federer beat Rafael Nadal in a thrilling five–set Australian Open final on Sunday, and Twitter went wild. 

Federer's victory marked his 18th Grand Slam title, the most of all–time. Federer, 35, hadn't won a Slam since Wimbledon in 2012. 

Nadal has dominated his rivalry with Federer, but Federer avenged his 2009 Australian Open final defeat to Nadal on Sunday. 

Here's a look at some of the best Twitter reactions to Federer's victory, both within the tennis community and elsewhere. 

Federer has now won five Australian Open titles. 

