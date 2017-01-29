Twitter goes wild after Roger Federer wins 2017 Australian Open

Roger Federer beat Rafael Nadal in a thrilling five–set Australian Open final on Sunday, and Twitter went wild.

Federer's victory marked his 18th Grand Slam title, the most of all–time. Federer, 35, hadn't won a Slam since Wimbledon in 2012.

Nadal has dominated his rivalry with Federer, but Federer avenged his 2009 Australian Open final defeat to Nadal on Sunday.

Here's a look at some of the best Twitter reactions to Federer's victory, both within the tennis community and elsewhere.

Thank you both, don't you ever quit tennis!! GRANDEEE ROGER 🙌 So inspiring!! — Juan M. del Potro (@delpotrojuan) January 29, 2017

Demasiado Federer! Too much Federer 👏🏼 — Garbiñe Muguruza (@GarbiMuguruza) January 29, 2017

There is a reason @rogerfederer is the 🐐. He showed us again tonight at @AustralianOpen that true champions always find a way to win. #RF18 — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) January 29, 2017

Could be my fav Aussie open and didn't even play 😂🙄 — Ajla Tomljanovic (@Ajlatom) January 29, 2017

🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐 — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) January 29, 2017

Brilliant, just a brilliant tennis match. One to tell the grandkids #AusOpen #GOAT #35yearsyoung @AustralianOpen you've done it again ✅ — Ben Graham (@bengraham7) January 29, 2017

Roger Federer 🏆 X 18. — Chris McKendry (@ChrisMcKendry) January 29, 2017

What an incredible Men's @AustralianOpen Final!! Love both @rogerfederer & @RafaelNadal They never disappoint. Congrats 2 the GOAT Roger! — Karrie Webb (@Karrie_Webb) January 29, 2017

Damn, that's the best thing I've seen in 2017. #FedererNadal. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) January 29, 2017

Being voted @GQMagazine's Best Dressed Man in 2016 has truly reinvigorated Federer — Mick Rouse (@mickrouse) January 29, 2017

ROGER FEDERER THE GOD — Vann R. Newkirk II (@fivefifths) January 29, 2017

Federer has now won five Australian Open titles.

