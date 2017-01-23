Roger Federer: 2017 Australian Open is a Must Win

Roger Federer is arguably the greatest player in the history of men’s singles tennis. He is on the verge of another Australian Open title and here’s why it matters now more than ever.

Roger Federer has four Australian Open titles. His most recent dates back to 2010.

The Swiss tennis superstar has reached the quarterfinals yet again and must take advantage of his current position. With just three matches standing between him and a fifth title at the major tournament, Federer is close to making history.

At 35-years-old, Federer has not been the same in recent years. He has only one major tournament title in the previous six seasons when he won Wimbledon in 2012.

A variety of lingering injuries have sidelined the Swiss tennis player in recent years. The rise of both Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic has also made it more difficult for the tennis great to continue his dominance over the sport. While he still holds many of the sport’s records, another Grand Slam title could reinvent Federer.

His fourth round five set win over Kei Nishikori proved that Federer still has the fight in him.

He defeated the 27-year-old player 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-1, 4-6, 6-3. The match was without a doubt his biggest test yet at the 2017 Australian Open.

Being so close to another major tournament finals match, Federer must dig deep and continue his run at Melbourne Park. Murray and Djokovic have both been upset and the Swiss tennis player faces Mischa Zverev who is coming off of the upset over Murray.

Roger Federer is not just one of the greatest to ever play the sport of tennis. He is also a huge fan favorite on and off the tour. The Swiss tennis player is always in high spirits around fans, making it difficult to root against him. And, at 35-years-old, he must take advantage of every opportunity he has to add to his Grand Slam titles. This is one of those opportunities.

