Rafael Nadal wins in Brisbane, continues strong start to 2017 season

Rafael Nadal won his opening round match at the Brisbane International. The Spaniard is seeking to become the top player in men’s tennis yet again.

Rafael Nadal ended 2016 by winning the Mubadala World Tennis Championship. The title was his fourth at the prestigious tournament.

Now, the 2017 ATP World Tour is underway and Nadal is winning yet again.

Nadal’s opening round match at the Brisbane International was against Ukrainian tennis player Alexandr Dolgopolov. The match was his debut on this year’s ATP World Tour.

Rafael Nadal won 6-3, 6-3.

After a strong week in Abu Dhabi at the MWTC, Nadal is rolling right along.

He is bouncing back from a second half of 2016 that was filled with a lingering wrist injury. The tennis world is thrilled to have the Spaniard back in the mix and playing at the level he is.

“It’s a beautiful court with great crowd – so it was a great experience. I think I played a solid match without too many mistakes. That makes me feel good and happy for the victory, obviously.”

He starts the year as world No. 9.

Nadal entered Brisbane a fan favorite and so far he has not disappointed. Fans eagerly await to see how he will advance in the tournament. It is a competitive field at this year’s Brisbane International. The men’s singles field includes the likes of Milos Raonic, Stan Wawrinka, and Kei Nishikori among others.

Rafael Nadal will have to continue his positive playing trend to remain atop the bracket.

Part of his reason for playing in this year’s tournament was to prepare for the 2017 Australian Open. The 30-year-old tennis player will seek his second Australian Open title later this month at Melbourne Park. He is known as “The King of Clay” for his dominance at Roland Garros, but Nadal hopes to add to his career Grand Slams at the first major tournament of the 2017 tour.

