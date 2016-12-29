Rafael Nadal wins at Mubadala World Tennis Championship Day 1

Rafael Nadal ended his 2016 season early due to a wrist injury. He appeared in fine form Thursday against Tomas Berdych.

Rafael Nadal opened his time in Abu Dhabi with a 6-0 6-4 win over Berdych.

After the match he told the press that, ““Every shot with my forehand, I created something – that’s the way I need to play if I want to have success. It was a great match because in all aspects I did well.”

In the other opening match of the tournament, David Goffin defeated Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 7-6 (7-2), 6-4. Goffin will now face world No. 1 Andy Murray in a semi-finals match.

Goffin had this to say about his upcoming match against the Scot. “I will just try to keep going like I did in this match tonight, and find my rhythm. I have played against Andy many times and it’s always tough. He has everything in his racket and it’s tough to find a weakness.”

Nadal moves on, facing Canadian tennis star Milos Raonic in a semi-finals match.

Strong tennis was seen on the courts during Day 1 at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi. Tennis fans in attendance were pleased to see Nadal in fine form, looking like his old self. The Spaniard hopes to add to his career Grand Slam titles in 2017. The level of competition in Abu Dhabi is just what he and the others need to head right into the 2017 ATP World Tour.

The Mubadala World Tennis Championship continues tomorrow. Stay tuned to see who advances to the finals at the tournament.

