Rafael Nadal wins 2016 Mubadala World Tennis Championship

Rafael Nadal is back and better than ever. He wins his fourth Mubadala World Tennis Championship title to head right into the 2017 season.

Rafael Nadal defeated David Goffin to win in Abu Dhabi.

The Mubadala World Tennis Championship title is his fourth. Nadal looks to carry the momentum right into the weeks leading up to the Australian Open.

Nadal appeared in fine form in his early round victory over Tomas Berdych.

He followed up with a strong effort over Goffin to take the title in Abu Dhabi. After ending his 2016 several weeks earlier than expected due to a lingering injury, the impressive week in Abu Dhabi is just what the Spaniard needed.

Nadal was all smiles hoisting the trophy at the conclusion of a match that was neck and neck.

Rafael Nadal took the match 6-4, 7-6.

He heads to the Brisbane International for his next tournament.

Also in action in Abu Dhabi was world No. 1 Andy Murray. He bounced back from his semi-finals loss to take a third place match against Canadian and world No. 3 Milos Raonic.

The small field in Abu Dhabi featured the best of the best in men’s singles tennis and no player disappointed. The win is especially important for Nadal who is aiming to be back on top in the rankings throughout the 2017 ATP World Tour. Wins over the next several ATP tournaments can set the Spaniard up to climb the rankings yet again.

Rafael Nadal starts the 2017 tour as world No. 9.

Want your voice heard? Join the Lob and Smash team!

Check back for updates on the men’s ATP World Tour, the women’s WTA Tour, and other tennis news from Lob and Smash.

This article originally appeared on