Rafael Nadal to miss Davis Cup, return to play in Rotterdam

Rafael Nadal will take time off in the aftermath of his finals loss to Roger Federer at the Australian Open.

The Spaniard is being replaced by Feliciano Lopez this week in Spain’s Davis Cup meeting with Croatia. The short break is just what Nadal needs going into his next tournament.

Nadal has no need to feel disappointed after his strong play at Melbourne Park. Despite the finals loss, the Spaniard proved that he is nowhere near done with tennis.

With 14 Grand Slam titles to his name, Nadal will be a contender for the rest of the 2017 tour. Remaining a contender, however, means gaining the necessary recovery time. He will do just that over the next two weeks as he prepares for Rotterdam.

Spain enters Davis Cup action without Nadal, but will have a good chance of winning. The top ranked singles player for the team will be Roberto Bautista Agut who reached fourth round action at Melbourne Park.

Nadal’s return will come in Rotterdam.

Play in Rotterdam is another vital test for the Spaniard. Featured players include Stan Wawrinka, Marin Cilic, David Goffin, Tomas Berdych, Dominic Thiem, Jo-Wilfred Tsonga, and Grigor Dimitrov. Even beyond the featured players, the field is looking heavily competitive. A strong performance in Rotterdam, will keep Rafael Nadal on the right path in early 2017.

