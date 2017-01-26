Rafael Nadal just needs to get through Dimitrov to make it to dream final

Roger Federer got his part done to make it to the Australian Open final by defeating his compatriot Stan Wawrinka, 7-5, 6-3, 1-6, 4-6, 6-3, on Thursday. Now it’s Rafael Nadal’s turn to get through his semifinal opponent to give tennis fans what they all want

The one person who can rain on everyone’s parade is a Bulgarian player many refer to as “Baby Federer” for his similar game to the elder statesman, Grigor Dimitrov. Nadal faces him on Friday for their semifinal matchup.

The last time the two met in Shanghai just a few months ago, the 25-year-old beat the Spaniard in 2 sets. But at the time Nadal was still suffering from a serious left wrist injury that had capped off an uneven, injury-prone 2016 that included departing in a shock first round exit in Australia at the beginning of that year.

It’s also been two years since the beloved tennis player has reached a quarterfinal at a major too.

Recovery period and adapting a new style

Even with his amazing tally of grand slam trophies and numerous accolades in the sport, “Rafa” has remained the humble athlete beloved by so many. Hiring new coach Carlos Moya (a 1-time Australian Open champion himself), he embarked on a new fitness regimen at the end of last year.

It is this adaptability at age 30 that is leaving everyone amazed. Working with Moya, the 14-time grand slam champion employed a new approach against Canadian Milos Raonic, a player he had just lost to a few weeks prior in Brisbane. Except this time was different, defeating the third seed 6-4, 7-6, 6-4.

“I am not a very arrogant person, so I always have doubts,” Nadal told Jim Courier after his quarterfinal defeat of Milos Raonic.

“Is normal, even when I was winning. That’s good. When you have doubts you are ready to work more.”

The 2009 Australian Open champion is playing like a man on a mission that has everyone excited again about the possibility of renewing an old rivalry with the other tennis legend left in the draw, Roger Federer.

Dimitrov also performing well

The only person standing in the way of the sentimental final is the 15th seed who Nadal has beaten seven out of eight times in the past.

The “king of clay” is the favorite between the two, but Grigor Dimitrov has also been performing remarkably well throughout the tourney and is yet to play a five-setter in the fortnight. He dispatched Djokovic’s ouster, Denis Istomin, in four sets, and will be a formidable opponent in Friday’s match. He beat higher ranked David Goffin (#11) in a clinical three sets in the quarters.

“He’s a player that has an unbelievable talent, unbelievable potential,” Nadal said, according to the Associated Press. “He started the season playing unbelievable. It’s going to be a very tough match for me. I hope for him, too. I’m going to try to play my best because I know he’s playing with high confidence.”

A difficult 2016 for Dimitrov as well

Grigor Dimitrov has been building back from having slipped down even further than Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal last year, being ranked as low as 40 in July, his worst standing in over three years.

Like Nadal, he’s credited his fitness and coaching team for helping him recover his performance to get back into the top 20.

“I just kept doing the things that I was believing in,” he said, according to Tennis Magazine. “I just felt that I was not playing and practicing well, not doing the right things. But with the right set of people, things started to slowly move forward for me. Now I think I’m just in a good place.”

Dmitrov has been looking fit and fresh in these two weeks “down under.” Federer and Nadal are the cherished favorites, but if the 25-year-old wins against the Spaniard, it may signal a new, next generation contender in the grand slams. And he seems ready for it.

“When you feel physically good and you feel to kind of get into a match, that gives you a different perspective as soon as you get out on the court,” he said in his press conference. “Whoever you play, you know you’re going to get your chance.”

If Grigor Dimitrov removes fan favorite Rafael Nadal from the “dream final,” unfortunately, most will really see him as one big party spoiler.

