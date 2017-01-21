Rafael Nadal faces huge fourth round test against Gael Monfils

Rafael Nadal put on a show against Alexander Zverev, fighting back to win the final two sets in a five set victory. He now faces a huge fourth round test.

Rafael Nadal is playing fantastic tennis.

Digging deep, the former Australian Open title winner defeated Zverev 4-6 6-3 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 6-2. The match lasted just over four hours.

Now, Nadal faces French tennis star Gael Monfils.

Monfils had his best run at Melbourne Park last season when he advanced to the quarterfinals. A win over Nadal would give him the chance to return there.

While Rafa is playing strong tennis thus far at the Australian Open, so is Monfils. The French tennis player won has dropped only one set in any of his matches thus far. His third round win over German Philipp Kohlschreiber came as another straight set victory 6-3, 7-6 (7-1), 6-4.

Monfils is seeking his first ever Grand Slam title.

At 30-years-old, the world No. 6 has what might be his best chance to win a major tournament this week at Melbourne Park. The fourth round is a critical step to winning the title. No matter who advances between Nadal and Monfils, both face the possibility of either Milos Raonic or Roberto Bautista Agut in the quarterfinals. Raonic, the current world No. 3, is also seeking his first ever Grand Slam title.

The match between Rafael Nadal and Gael Monfils is the biggest yet for either tennis player. As play continues at Melbourne Park, stay tuned to see who advances.

