Australian Open: No. 9 Rafael Nadal outlasts No. 24 Alexander Zverev in five sets

In a vintage performance, No. 9 Rafael Nadal outlasted No. 24 Alexander Zverev in a thrilling five-set, third-round Australian Open match on Saturday.

After 4:06, Nadal, 30, emerged victorious over the 19-year-old, 46, 63, 67(5), 63, 62 to advance to the fourth round of tournament. After failing to move past the third round in four previous Opens, Nadal has now moved on to the fourth round in two-straight.

“Everything is less difficult now,” Nadal told ESPN after the game. “It was a special night for me.”

Nadal will face the winner of No. 6 Gael Monfils and No. 32 Philipp Kohlschreiber. Monfils took an early one-set lead.

