Radwanska saves 3 match points to survive at Shenzhen Open

SHENZHEN, China (AP) Top-seeded Agnieszka Radwanska saved three match points before edging Duan Ying-ying of China 6-2, 6-7 (4), 7-5 in the first round of the Shenzhen Open on Monday.

Radwanska, the defending champion, cruised through the first set without facing a break point, but struggled in the final two sets, dropping serve five times to the 103rd-ranked wild card entry.

The Pole relied on her strong defense to close out the match in just under 2 1/2 hours, chasing down a well-placed drop shot and hitting a forehand crosscourt winner to set up match point.

In other matches, second-seeded Simona Halep, the 2015 champion, defeated Jelena Jankovic 6-1, 3-6, 6-3; third-seeded Johanna Konta routed Cagla Buyukakcay 6-2, 6-0; and Serbian qualifier Nina Stojanovic took out fifth-seeded Timea Babos 1-6, 7-5, 6-2.