Petra Kvitova surgery successful, hopes to play in 2017

Petra Kvitova underwent surgery after being attacked in her home. The star tennis player hopes to be in playing shape within 6 months.

Petra Kvitova defended herself against a burglar and was left with injuries to her hand. After a successful surgery, the Czech tennis player hopes to return in 2017.

Her recovery time will be several months.

Kvitova is a former world No. 2 tennis player.

At just 26-years-old, she has plenty of time to make a run for the WTA Tour’s top ranking. A 2-time Wimbledon singles champion, it is significant that Kvitova will miss several months on the 2017 WTA Tour.

The tennis world wishes her a speedy recovery, although people from her camp are citing at least a 6 month recovery time. Fans are hoping for the best-case scenario in her recovery. The sport of tennis would love to have the Czech player on the court in 2017.

Petra Kvitova is lucky to be alive.

The injury to her left hand came when an intruder, posing as a maintenance worker, attacked the tennis player with a knife. She fought back, defending herself, but was left with significant injuries to her left hand.

The 2017 WTA Tour will begin without the star Czech tennis player. World No. 1 Angelique Kerber and American superstar Serena Williams will no doubt be heavy favorites at the early tournaments in 2017. With a competitive field of players on the tour this season, Kvitova must recover fully and remain in playing shape during her time away.

Want your voice heard? Join the Lob and Smash team!

Check back for updates on the men’s ATP World Tour, the women’s WTA Tour, and other tennis news from Lob and Smash.

This article originally appeared on