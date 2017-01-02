Novak Djokovic wins opening match of 2017 Qatar Open

Novak Djokovic starts 2017 with a win. The Serbian world No. 2 is seeking to be back in the top position on the ATP World Tour.

Novak Djokovic starts his 2017 tour at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open.

The Serbian won his opening match 7-6 (1), 6-3 over Jan-Lennard Struff.

Djokovic headlines the Qatar Open alongside world No. 1 Andy Murray. In late 2016, the Scot overtook Nole for the top ranking on the ATP World Tour.

In last year’s iteration of the tournament, the Serbian defeated Spaniard superstar Rafael Nadal 6–1, 6–2 for the title. He looks to defend his title over the course of the next few days.

Murray, on the other hand, enters Doha following the Mubadala World Tennis Championship. In Abu Dhabi, the world No. 1 lost his semi-finals match but bounced back with a win over Milos Raonic to close out the tournament. The third place match was critical to put Murray in the frame of mind he must be in to headline the tournament in Doha.

With action starting on the tour, the tennis world is excited to see what Djokovic will do in 2017. Despite dropping from world No. 1 in 2016, Nole is coming off another strong season and seems poised to add to his career singles titles and Grand Slams this season. The Australian Open, where Djokovic has won 6 times, is right around the corner. Among his 6 titles at the major tournament, 2 are from 2015 and 2016.

A solid week in Doha can set up Novak Djokovic for another run at Melbourne Park.

