Novak Djokovic snaps Andy Murray’s winning streak at Qatar Open

Novak Djokovic dug deep and put an end to new world No. 1 Andy Murray’s winning streak at the Qatar Open finals on Saturday.

Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray have a storied rivalry.

The two, both 29-years-old, are the top players in men’s singles tennis. They met for the first time in 2017 at a finals match for the Qatar Open title.

Going into the match, Djokovic had scoreboard with a career 24-11 record against the Scot. Now, the Serbian tennis player extends his career dominance over Murray, moving to 25-11 against him in their career ATP singles matches.

The win over Murray also put an end to the Scot’s 28 consecutive ATP matches won streak. While it is disappointing for Murray to lose in a finals match, he had a fantastic run this week.

Both players walk away from the Qatar Open with an impressive first week of tennis to kick off the 2017 ATP World Tour.

Djokovic took the match 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.

You could not have scripted the week any better. Ending the tournament with a finals match between the world No. 1 and No. 2 players, who also are coming right off of a 2016 season-ending ATP World Tour Finals match, is just what the tennis world wanted.

There is no doubt that Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray are the players to beat on the 2017 tour. They will of course have to compete with the likes of Rafael Nadal, who is playing well to start the season, and veteran great Roger Federer among others. But, both Djokovic and Murray are clearly still at the top of their game and ready for the Australian Open at the end of the month.

Murray will seek his first ever Australian Open title in late January. Many of his five finals losses at the tournament came at the hands of Djokovic. Nole, on the other hand, will be seeking his seventh career title at the upcoming major tournament.

