Novak Djokovic, other opening round winners Qatar Open 2017

Novak Djokovic is the No. 2 seeded player at the 2017 Qatar ExxonMobil Open. Here is how he and other top ranked players fared in their opening matches.

Novak Djokovic fought hard to win his opening round match against Jan-Lennard Struff. The Serbian world No. 2 won 7-6 (1), 6-3.

The world No. 2 is also the defending champion at the tournament.

David Goffin was also in day one action.

The world No. 11 men’s singles player defeated Robin Haase 7-6 (7), 6-2. Goffin enters Qatar after participating in the Mubadala World Tennis Championship where he lost a championship match to Spaniard Rafael Nadal.

Fernando Verdasco claimed a first round win.

The 33-year-old world No. 42 is unseeded in Qatar but brings with him significant veteran tour experience. He won his opening match 7-5, 6-0, cruising past Vasek Pospisil. Verdasco is a former world No. 7 and starts his 2017 ATP World Tour off on a high note. Look for him to carry that momentum into the next round.

Novak Djokovic is no doubt keeping an eye on what world No. 1 Andy Murray will do tomorrow. His opening match is against French tennis player Jérémy Chardy. Taking place during day two action, Chardy will aim for a major upset against the world’s top player. Murray is coming off of a third place finish in Abu Dhabi where he defeated Milos Raonic in his final match at the tournament.

The newly crowned top player in men’s singles tennis has a lot to prove in 2017 and hopes to start with a win over Chardy tomorrow.

