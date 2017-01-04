Novak Djokovic, Murray advance to quarterfinals in Qatar

Novak Djokovic won in straight sets to advance to the quarterfinals at the Qatar Open. World No. 1 Andy Murray also advances.

Novak Djokovic is a 12-time Grand Slam champion.

He is on pace to become one of the greatest to ever play the sport. The Serbian’s straight set win pushed him right into the quarterfinals at the Qatar Open.

Djokovic won 6-3, 6-4.

His win came over Horacio Zeballos. Nole will face Radek Stepanek in the quarterfinals. The world No. 2 is coming off of a strong season despite losing the top ranking to Andy Murray.

Murray also won in straight sets over his opponent. He moves on and faces Nicolás Almagro in his quarterfinals matchup.

The world No. 1 and No. 2 both appear in fine form this week. With the Australian Open just weeks away, both Murray and Djokovic are hoping to put themselves in the right mindset to make a deep run at Melbourne Park.

A win at the Qatar Open would set either Djokovic or Murray on the right track. The ATP World Tour is underway and the world’s top two players are no longer just competing with one another. 2016 was largely a back and forth between Djokovic and Murray. Now, a fresh season brings new, younger opponents, and aging veterans who are rested and ready to have an impact on the 2017 ATP World Tour.

