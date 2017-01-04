Watch: Horacio Zeballos asks Novak Djokovic for on-court selfie after losing to him

Novak Djokovic, the world No. 2, beat Horacio Zeballos in straight sets on Wednesday in Doha. 

Instead of sulking off the court, Zeballos stopped and asked Djokovic to take a selfie.

Horacio might want to consider stuffing a selfie stick in his tennis bag before his next match. 

This article originally appeared on