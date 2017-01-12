Novak Djokovic draws Verdasco round one at 2017 Australian Open

Novak Djokovic draws an opponent he faced just last week for a first round match at the 2017 Australian Open. Here’s a look at their career head to head.

Novak Djokovic is the world No. 2 going into Melbourne Park.

He is a six-time winner at the Australian Open and faces an interesting first round match next week. Nole draws world No. 40 Fernando Verdasco round one.

Djokovic and Verdasco faced one another just one week ago at the Qatar Open. The semifinals match went in favor of Djokovic, but lasted three tough sets. The Serbian tennis star managed to take the second set 7-6 (9-7) in order to gain momentum going into the final set.

The first round draw against Verdasco will be a test. Looking at their career head to head, Djokovic has the edge. The two have, however, faced one another on some big stages.

Djokovic is 9-4 against Verdasco.

The two faced one another at the 2015 Australian Open in the round of 32. Djokovic took the match 7-6, 6-3, 6-4. The world No. 2 has won the last four meetings between the two tennis players.

When it comes to facing one another in Grand Slams, Djokovic still has the edge, going 3-1 against Verdasco throughout their careers. Verdasco’s only Grand Slam win over the Serbian came at the 2005 US Open. While Nole is the clear favorite, the match is not one to take lightly.

Novak Djokovic is playing solid tennis to start his 2017 ATP World Tour and should be in the right mindset going into the first round match.

Want your voice heard? Join the Lob and Smash team!

Check back for updates on the men’s ATP World Tour, the women’s WTA Tour, and other tennis news from Lob and Smash.

This article originally appeared on