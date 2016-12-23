Novak Djokovic: can he dominate the first half of 2017?

Novak Djokovic had a phenomenal first half in 2016. Can he repeat those performances again on the 2017 ATP World Tour?

Novak Djokovic fell from the world No. 1 ranking at the end of 2016.

The change in ranking did not reflect his stellar first half of the season. After winning 2 Grand Slams titles to start the 2016 ATP World Tour, can the Serbian repeat those performances again this year?

Djokovic won both the Australian and French Open in 2016. In order to win each major tournament, he defeated Scot Andy Murray in the finals.

Murray is now the world No. 1 ATP player to kick off the 2017 season. The early tournaments in 2017 will be a test for Djokovic. After making coaching changes in recent weeks, the Serbian is set to change things up for the better this season.

The Australian Open is the perfect place for Djokovic to begin his push back to the top. He is the reigning two-time defending champion at the major tournament.

At Roland Garros, 2016 was the Serbian’s first time winning the major tournament. There is a first time for everything though, and now that he has the win under his belt, Djokovic should only be considered more of a favorite to win the tournament.

No one can doubt Nole’s work ethic and determination.

Being thrown back to No. 2 may even be just the motivating factor that he needs to start this 2017 tour. Murray will be doing all that he can to remain on top and to continue winning Grand Slams of his own, but Djokovic will not make it any easier for him.

The slide from the top in the last months of 2016 has set up Novak Djokovic for an incredible first half of 2017 if he can rise to the challenge. Check back to track his progress over the next several months and for updates on the ATP World Tour’s early tournaments.

