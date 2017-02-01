No Williams sisters or Kerber for Germany-US in Fed Cup

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Angelique Kerber will sit out the first-round Fed Cup matches between the United States and Germany.

New U.S. captain Kathy Rinaldi announced her roster on Wednesday for the best-of-five series on Feb. 11-12 in Maui, Hawaii.

The Williams sisters met in the Australian Open final, with Serena winning her 23rd Grand Slam title. Serena also replaced Kerber, who was the Australian Open defending champion, at No. 1 in the WTA rankings this week.

The American team will include Australian Open singles semifinalist CoCo Vandeweghe, Australian Open doubles champion Bethanie Mattek-Sands, Alison Riske and Shelby Rodgers.

The German roster includes Laura Siegemund, Andrea Petkovic, Julia Goerges and Carina Witthoeft.

The winning country will meet Spain or the Czech Republic in the Fed Cup semifinals in April.