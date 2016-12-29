Nick Kyrgios needs to focus at 2017 Australian Open

Nick Kyrgios is coming off a whirlwind season full of ups and downs. He will enter the Australian Open in his home country and under the close watch of the tennis world.

Nick Kyrgios is back in competitive play.

His late 2016 suspension for a lack of effort has been lifted and he is set to start his 2017 ATP World Tour.

The first Grand Slam of 2017 will be in his home country of Australia.

The 2017 Australian Open is a major test for many others beyond just Kyrgios.

New world No. 1 Andy Murray is aiming for his first title at Melbourne Park. Serbian superstar Novak Djokovic is looking to add another title from the major tournament. Kyrgios must contend with an extremely competitive field at Melbourne Park.

The young 21-year-old tennis player is known for his impressive, yet sometimes wild play and of course for his notable outbursts on the court.

The Australian tennis player told reporters that “Someone has to win, and I’m more than capable.” Kyrgios is searching for his first Grand Slam singles title. It would be fitting for him to win on his home turf, but the process will not be an easy one.

Kyrgios must keep his composure on the court and not give up on any match. If focused, he has the ability and endurance to play with anyone in men’s tennis. Having already won 3 titles on the tour, Nick Kyrgios has proven that he belongs on any court.

Look for Kyrgios to focus and settle his emotions some as he continues on tour.

