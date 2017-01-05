Nick Kyrgios knee injury, plans to play Australian Open

Nick Kyrgios insists his knee injury will not hold him out of the 2017 Australian Open. The injury could, however, impact his chances at the tournament.

Nick Kyrgios was visibly injured at the Hopman Cup.

While he came into the tournament acknowledging an injury existed, it appeared worse in his loss to Jack Sock on Thursday.

Kyrgios and team Australia was on the losing end of their match against the American team. Sock defeated Kyrgios in their singles match 6-2, 6-2.

Throughout play, the young Australian was visibly injured. Kyrgios said that it is a bone issue in his knee. After an MRI, the issue appears to be the “start of some bone stuff in my knee” said Kyrgios. He also said that “It’s not terrible, but it’s not great.”

The young tennis player feels that the injury will be okay after several days of rest. If it’s a larger issue than he initially expects, the injury could play a part in his run at the Australian Open. With the tournament just weeks away, players are hoping to pick up some early ATP World Tour momentum going into the major tournament.

Kyrgios says that “I’m not the type of guy who needs plenty of matches before a grand slam.” Play on the court will determine whether or not this is true. The 21-year-old tennis player is seeking his first Grand Slam title and there is no doubt he would prefer to be healthy going into the major tournament.

With only weeks to go before Melbourne Park, world No. 1 Andy Murray and Serbian superstar Novak Djokovic must remain the clear favorites to win the Australian Open. Both are playing stellar tennis at the Qatar Open.

