Nadal and Murray advance to 3rd round in Barcelona Open (Apr 26, 2017)

FILE - In this Saturday, March 11, 2017 file photo, Andy Murray, of Great Britain, returns a shot to Vasek Pospisil, of Canada, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, Calif. France captain Yannick Noah has warned home fans against thinking the Davis Cup quarterfinal against Britain will be easier just because Andy Murray is not playing. The top-ranked Murray was Britain’s inspirational leader when it won the trophy two years ago, but the three-time Grand Slam champion is nursing an elbow injury. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, file)

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Defending champion Rafael Nadal cruised past Rogerio Dutra Silva of Brazil 6-1, 6-2 to reach the third round of the Barcelona Open on Wednesday.

Top-seeded Andy Murray also advanced, but without having to play as Bernard Tomic withdrew before their second-round match because of a lower back injury.

Nadal, making his debut at the newly named ”Rafa Nadal” center court in Barcelona, had a slow start to the second set against the 69th-ranked Brazilian, but recovered by winning the final six games to secure the victory.

”I think I played a solid match. I think it was a comfortable win,” Nadal said. ”I played well, with the right intensity against a player that came in with a lot of victories on clay this year.”

The fifth-ranked Nadal is a nine-time champion at the clay-court tournament. He is coming off his 10th title at the Monte Carlo Masters.

Nadal will next play Kevin Anderson of South Africa.

The top-ranked Murray was originally going to skip the Barcelona Open but decided to play after being eliminated in the third round at the Monte Carlo Masters, when he blew a 4-0 lead in the deciding set to Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

Murray is trying to regain his form going into the French Open following a right elbow injury that kept him out of the Miami Open and the Davis Cup quarterfinals.

He will play 40th-ranked Feliciano Lopez of Spain, who defeated Albert Montanes 6-2, 6-2.

It was the final career match for Montanes, who had announced last week that the Barcelona Open would be his last tournament after nearly 20 years on tour.

The 36-year-old Barcelona resident won six ATP titles and was ranked a career-high 22nd in 2010. His first-round victory over Guillermo Garcia-Lopez on Monday was the 255th of his career.

In other second round matches, fifth-seeded David Goffin of Belgium defeated Nikoloz Basilashvili 7-5, 6-0, while qualifier Hyeon Chung of South Korea beat 12th-seeded Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany 6-3, 6-4.