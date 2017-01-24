Murray, Federer, Djokovic, Kerber top Indian Wells entries

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) Andy Murray and Angelique Kerber, the world’s top-ranked men’s and women’s players, head the field for the BNP Paribas Open, with every top-10 male and female player entered for the two-week tournament in the Southern California desert.

Murray and Kerber will be seeking their first titles at the combined ATP and WTA tour event from March 6-19 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

Four-time tournament winner Roger Federer returns after missing last year, while five-time winner Novak Djokovic is back to defend the title he has won for three straight years.

Serena Williams, a finalist last year, will play for the third straight year after boycotting the event for several years. Her sister, Venus, also returns for the second straight year.

Also in the draws are three-time champion Rafael Nadal, along with former champions Simona Halep, Caroline Wozniacki and Jelena Jankovic.

The tournament offers over $14 million in prize money.