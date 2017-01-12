Milos Raonic: will Australia 2017 be his first Grand Slam title?

Milos Raonic has soared to the world No. 3 ranking in men’s singles tennis. The Canadian tennis player is on the cusp of his first major tournament title.

Milos Raonic is a strong contender at Melbourne Park this year.

The world No. 3 stood toe-to-toe with the likes of Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic throughout all of the 2016 ATP World Tour. Can he, however, break into that next level of tennis?

Raonic is bringing a decent amount of momentum into the 2017 Australian Open.

Despite a tough loss to Grigor Dimitrov in the Brisbane International semifinals, he did advance deep into the tournament. He also secured a strong win over Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals.

The Canadian came from down one set to win both the second and third in fine form against Nadal. He continues to prove himself on the tour.

Despite his world No. 3 ranking, Milos Raonic is still searching for his first Grand Slam title.

At just 26-years-old though, there is no need to worry about the Canadian’s chances. Murray, now 29-years-old, did not win his first Grand Slam until 2013. Raonic has already seen strong runs in all of the major tournaments, including a semifinals birth at the Australian Open and a finals appearance at Wimbledon last season.

He is a player to watch at Melbourne Park.

Raonic enjoys playing at the Australian Open. He expressed a confidence about his chances against the likes of Murray and Djokovic next week saying, “It’s a difficult task, but one that I believe is very achievable.’’

Stay tuned for updates on Milos Raonic’s play at the 2017 Australian Open.

Want your voice heard? Join the Lob and Smash team!

Check back for updates on the men’s ATP World Tour, the women’s WTA Tour, and other tennis news from Lob and Smash.

This article originally appeared on