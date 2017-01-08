Karolina Pliskova wins Brisbane International in straight sets

Karolina Pliskova took little time to seal a finals victory at the Brisbane International. She kicks off her 2017 WTA Tour is almost perfect form.

Karolina Pliskova will return to No. 5 on the WTA Tour next week.

Her title win at the Brisbane International this week caps a stellar week of tennis where she dropped just a single set.

Pliskova is coming off of a strong 2016 season where she reached a US Open finals match. Ending the season as world No. 6, she will now break back into the top 5 with her win at Brisbane.

The first week in women’s tennis saw all five of the WTA’s top women’s singles players lose matches. Pliskova, on the other hand, managed to stay consistent and end the week on top.

Karolina Pliskova won 6-0, 6-3 over Alizé Cornet.

The finals match at the Brisbane International tournament lasted just over one hour. Pliskova cruised through a first set with ease and then saw Cornet put up somewhat of a fight in the second. It was not, however, enough to fend off the Czech’s phenomenal play.

At just 24-years-old, Pliskova is part of the surging younger generation in women’s tennis. With veterans such as Serena Williams entering the later years of their career, players such as Pliskova are proving themselves to be competitive on tour.

The title at Brisbane is just what the Czech player needed in the weeks leading up to the 2017 Australian Open. Stay tuned to see how the WTA unfolds as we head into Melbourne Park.

