Johnson beats Sock in US Men’s Clay Court semis

HOUSTON (AP) Fourth-seeded Steve Johnson beat top-seeded Jack Sock 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 on Saturday in an all-American semifinal in the U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship.

Johnson won his lone ATP Tour title last year on grass at Nottingham in England. He will face eighth-seeded Thomaz Bellucci of Brazil, a 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 winner over American Ernesto Escobedo.

Bellucci has won four tour events, all on clay.

Sock won the 2015 event at Forest Oaks for the first of his three tour titles.