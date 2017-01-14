Jack Sock rolls into Melbourne Park with Auckland Open title

Jack Sock is No. 23 on the ATP World Tour. He secured his second career title last week and takes that momentum right into the Australian Open.

Jack Sock has been a player to watch over the last two years.

The young American is rising in the rankings and seeking his first ever Grand Slam title. The win at the ASB Classic is just what he needed going into the Australian Open.

Sock is the current world No. 23.

His previous two appearances at Melbourne Park saw him advance to the second round of the major tournament.

At just 24-years-old, the American is showing promise. His three-set victory at the ASB Classic was exactly what the young tennis player wanted going into the Australian Open.

“Wherever I’m at, if I’m playing well I can put myself into a position to win any tournament, including grand slams. My main thing is to keep doing the right things, keep putting myself in position and the results will take care of themselves.”

Sock knows that he has what it takes to win the big tournaments. While his confidence in his game is promising, he will still have to advance past the likes of world No. 1 Andy Murray and Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic if he hopes to reach glory. Nole has six titles at Melbourne Park. Jack Sock has Stan Wawrinka and Marin Cilic as the top seeded players in his part of the bracket at the major tournament.

The young American faces Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the first round of play at the Australian Open. Herbert made it to the third round in 2016. Sock is the clear favorite, but the match will be a solid test to start his run at Melbourne Park.

