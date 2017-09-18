In ‘Battle of the Sexes,’ King passes a baton to Emma Stone

TORONTO (AP) Emma Stone says she’s been inspired by Billie Jean King to push for pay equality in Hollywood.

Stone plays King in ”Battle of the Sexes,” the upcoming film about King’s infamous 1973 showdown with Bobby Riggs. King helped launch the female-only Virginia Slims tennis circuit after objecting to the disparity between male and female prize money.

In an interview, Stone said in the movie industry ”things need to be changed.” Actresses have consistently ranked behind their male counterparts in salaries. Studies have found that in the most popular U.S. films, there are nearly two male speaking parts for every single female speaking part.

Co-director Jonathan Dayton said that on ”Battle of the Sexes,” there was ”a distinct effort to pay everyone equally.”