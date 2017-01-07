Grigor Dimitrov to face Kei Nishikori in Brisbane International final

Grigor Dimitrov and Kei Nishikori will meet in the Brisbane International finals. Dimitrov beat Milos Raonic while Nishikori defeated Stan Wawrinka on the semi-final day.

Grigor Dimitrov has reached his first ATP final of the season after overcoming Milos Raonic in the last-four stage.

The 25-year-old Bulgarian needed two sets to outclass the big-serving opponent 7-6 (9-7) 6-2. The clash lasted an hour and 27 minutes.

Dimitrov was close to winning Brisbane four years ago in 2013 but ended losing in the final to Andy Murray. Now, he will certainly be looking to escape the losing side in this year’s final.

”Yeah, absolutely. It’s just one of those matches that you just need to be ready,” said Dimitrov after the match. ”Milos is one of the biggest servers out there. I mean, I knew what to expect, so I just had to execute the right way.

”I felt everything went pretty well in the first set for me. From then on, I had, I think, a different mentality and different approach towards the second set, and I was just focusing on my game. I think, after that, I think — that first break, I think, played a big role for me.

”After that, it was just — you know, I felt mentally I was strong. I was hitting the ball well enough. I think this is where I had the match in my hands.”

Kei Nishikori joins Dimitrov in the final, after beating Stan Wawrinka in straight sets 7-6 (7-3) 6-3. The Japanese tennis player took down the Swiss after an hour and 41 minutes of play at Pat Rafter Arena.

Kei Nishikori is currently the world No. 5 singles player.

Nishikori reached the semi-final stage in Brisbane for three consecutive years in 2013, 2014 and 2015 but failed to make it a step further on every occasion. However, that has changed in 2017. He has made it all the way to the tournament finals.

”Yeah, feeling very happy to be in the final tomorrow,” Nishikori said post-match. ”It’s first time for me to play (the) final (here in Brisbane). I tried many times, and this is first time to get Sunday, so I’m really happy.

”And especially beating Stan today, it was a good start of the year, I think. Yeah, well, tomorrow it’s going to be maybe (a) tougher match, but I look forward to play (the) final tomorrow.”

Ahead of the final, Dimitrov claims he’s keen to give it all on the court on Sunday.

”Just like any other match. I mean, there is guys that I have always played, I mean, differently, I feel. Kei is one of those guys.

”I think last year we played a pretty close match. I felt like I had my chance and my momentum. But it’s just another match for me. As I said, it’s the final. I’m not playing anything next week. So, for sure, I’m going to get out there and just leave it all.”

Stay tuned to see what happens between Grigor Dimitrov and Kei Nishikori in Brisbane International finals match.

