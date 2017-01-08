Grigor Dimitrov claims first ATP title in two and half years

Grigor Dimitrov is the 2017 Brisbane International champion. Dimitrov defeated Kei Nishikori in the final of the event.

Grigor Dimitrov needed three sets to outclass Kei Nishikori in the Brisbane International final 6-2 2-6 6-3. It took an hour and 48 minutes for the Bulgarian to conclude the clash.

Prior to the Brisbane event, Dimitrov was yet to win an ATP title since the 2014 Aegon Championship in Queens. With a win over the Japanese Nishikori in the final, the 25-year-old’s drought — which lasted more than two years — has finally come to an end.

Dimitrov revealed his goal was to capture a title in the first six months of the season. It didn’t take long for the five-time ATP champion to achieve the goal.

”I think that was kind of an emotional win for me, but in the same time, it wasn’t unexpected,” Dimitrov said after the match. ”I think I have put in the work. I think I have learned a lot. I have gone through some serious work and just — you know, I have just been working on myself, you know, on and off the court.”

Dimitrov continued, “I think at some point, you know, things need to start, you know, giving back to you a little bit. I just feel that — first, I feel fortunate enough to be at the final, to be so healthy and to being obviously in such a shape. But in the same time, I’m pretty humbled, because I have set myself quite high goals, actually, for the first six months, and one of them was actually to win a tournament. And it happened during the first week of the year, which makes things definitely look a lot more positive for me, and I’m definitely happy with, but I’m just staying with my feet on the ground.”

Next up for Dimitrov will be the opening Grand Slam of the season Australian Open.

”And as soon as I go to Melbourne, I’m going to just focus on what’s ahead of me, you know, the heat, best-of-five sets, other players. I just really need to stay focused now.”

Nishikori called a medical time out after the second set of the match. He claims he was bothered by hip. ”It was my hip. I’m not sure how bad (it is). For sure, it will take a couple days,” the world number five said. However, Nishikori should be ready for the Australian Open as he added”it’s not a big deal, should be okay.”

