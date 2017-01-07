Gasquet beats Sock to give France lead in Hopman Cup final

PERTH, Australia (AP) Richard Gasquet saved a match point in the third-set tiebreaker and held on for a 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (6) win over American Jack Sock to give France the early lead in the Hopman Cup mixed teams final on Saturday.

Sock broke Gasquet’s service in the 11th game of the deciding set, helped by Gasquet’s double-fault on break point. But Gasquet came back to break Sock in the next game and send it to a tiebreaker. The match lasted 2 1/2 hours.

Coco Vandeweghe will attempt to keep the American side in the best-of-three match when she plays Kristina Mladenovic of France. A potential deciding mixed doubles match was scheduled to follow.

The U.S. has won the Hopman Cup a record six times in the tournament’s 28-year history.

Organizers announced earlier Saturday that the tournament would remain in the Western Australian state capital for at least the next five years. The state government extended its contract with the International Tennis Federation and Tennis Australia to host the exhibition event at Perth Arena until at least 2022.