Gael Monfils must impress on 2017 ATP World Tour

Gael Monfils had a strong 2016 tour. The 30-year-old tennis player must step up his game in 2017 if he wants to be considered a top player.

Gael Monfils is a fan favorite.

The French tennis player is ranked in the top 10 on the ATP World Tour, but he must make deep runs in 2017’s major tournaments if he wants to be considered among the greats.

Monfils had an impressive 2016.

His performances at both the Australian and US Open proved that he has what it takes to play deep into a major tournament. Monfils also brought home a title in Washington, DC in 2016.

Now, the 30-year-old French tennis player has something to prove. He can hang with the best, but can he beat them?

Gael Monfils is known for his athleticism. He can outlast any player, but he must bring consistency to the smaller parts of his game if he wants to beat the likes of Djokovic, Murray, Federer, and Nadal.

2017 brings all of men’s tennis best players back into action.

One of the tournaments where the tennis world would like to see Monfils succeed is the French Open. His best performance at the major tournament came in 2008 when he advanced to the semi-finals. He has not made it that deep into the tournament since then. The French tennis player always has the crowd on his side when on the court, but he must convert when it matters most to place his name among the greats in the sport.

2017 will be a challenge that Gael Monfils can use to his advantage.

