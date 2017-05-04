Ferrer, Muller reach Estoril Open quarterfinals

ESTORIL, Portugal (AP) Fourth-seeded David Ferrer of Spain defeated Frederico Ferreira Silva of Portugal 6-3, 6-4 to reach the quarterfinals of the Estoril Open on Thursday.

Ferrer broke serve twice in each set against the 426th-ranked Silva to win his 697th career match.

He will meet Ryan Harrison of the U.S., who advanced on Wednesday after fifth-seeded Juan Martin del Potro withdrew because of the death of his grandfather in Argentina.

Third-seeded Gilles Muller of Luxemburg defeated Pedro Sousa of Portugal 6-3, 6-2.