Fernando Verdasco surprise player at 2017 Qatar Open

Fernando Verdasco is having a fantastic week at the 2017 Qatar Open. He advances to the semifinals to face Novak Djokovic.

Fernando Verdasco is the only unseeded player remaining at the Qatar Open. He enters a semifinals match after three strong rounds of play.

Verdasco will face Novak Djokovic in the semifinals.

World No. 1 Andy Murray is in the other semifinals match against Tomas Berdych. Both are playing well this week in Qatar.

Verdasco has not lost a set thus far in the tournament. He defeated Vasek Pospisil 7-5, 6-0 in the first round at Qatar, David Goffin 6-1, 7-6 in the second, and then Ivo Karlovic 6-2, 7-5 in a quarterfinals match.

The 33-year-old Spaniard is playing some of his best tennis to kick off his 2017 ATP World Tour.

As both Murray and Djokovic are still alive in Qatar, Verdasco remains the underdog to win. If he continues at his current pace, however, he has a chance against any opponent. He first must get past the Serbian in his semifinals match and then would face either the world No. 1 Murray or Berdych, who is currently the world No. 10.

If he can defeat Nole and either Murray or Berdych, a Fernando Verdasco title at the Qatar Open would be quite the upset. He currently ranks No. 42 on the ATP World Tour.

Given the level of play displayed by Verdasco this week, Djokovic will not be taking the match lightly. Look for the Serbian tennis player to also step up his focus in the semifinals match.

Want your voice heard? Join the Lob and Smash team!

Check back for updates on the men’s ATP World Tour, the women’s WTA Tour, and other tennis news from Lob and Smash.

This article originally appeared on