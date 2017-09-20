Federer, Nadal happy to play doubles, Borg to decide

PRAGUE (AP) With Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup team tennis tournament, expectations are running high about the chance of seeing the two as doubles partners.

The three-day competition kicks off Friday, pitting a team of the best six European players against the top six from the rest of the world. The tournament is to honor Rod Laver, an 11-time major champion who won two calendar-year Grand Slams.

It will include three singles and one doubles match every day.

Federer and Nadal were clear about their choice of a possible partner. Federer said he ”would love” to play with Nadal, while Nadal said ”it would be amazing” to join Federer.

Europe captain Bjorn Bjorg has yet to decide.