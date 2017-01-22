Federer, Kerber look for quarterfinal spots at Aussie Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) Defending champion Angelique Kerber and four-time winner Roger Federer attempt to book quarterfinal spots Sunday on Day 7 of the Australian Open.

Under sunny skies and an expected high temperature of 30 degrees Celsius (86 Fahrenheit), two-time major champion Svetlana Kuznetsova kicked things off at Rod Laver Arena with a fourth-round match against fellow Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Following that match, Venus Williams was scheduled to play Mona Barthel. Top-seeded Andy Murray has the last match on the main court, playing Mischa Zverev.

Federer was set to take on Kei Nishikori in a night match, followed by Kerber’s match against CoCo Vandeweghe of the United States.

Also in action was U.S. Open champion Stan Wawrinka, playing Andreas Seppi in an afternoon match at Margaret Court Arena.