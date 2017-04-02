Federer beats Nadal 6-3, 6-4 in Miami Open final

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. (AP) Roger Federer beat Rafael Nadal for the third time this year Sunday, 6-3, 6-4, to win the Miami Open and become the tournament’s oldest men’s champion.

Playing some of the best tennis of his career at age 35, Federer also beat his longtime nemesis in the Australian Open final in January and at Indian Wells two weeks ago.

Federer was coming off a thrilling three-hour semifinal win over Nick Kyrgios, but nonetheless looked fresh against Nadal and erased all four break points he faced. Federer failed to take advantage of five early break-point chances himself but broke in the next to last game of both sets.

Federer also won the tournament in 2005 and 2006. Nadal fell to 0-5 in Key Biscayne finals.