Eugenie Bouchard refresh, reunites with old tennis coach

Eugenie Bouchard announced that she is reuniting with tennis coach Thomas Hogstedt. She says the move will help her both physically and mentally.

Eugenie Bouchard said there were bad decisions made on either side after the split between her and coach Thomas Hogstedt.

Now, the Canadian tennis player is happy to be reunited with her old coach.

Bouchard is currently ranked No. 46 on the WTA Tour.

The Canadian tennis player is a fan favorite and has loads of potential. At just 22-years-old, she admitted that the split between her and Hogstedt was due to bad decisions on either side.

She says that there are few good coaches out there and that both are lucky to be working with one another again.

The team appears to be treating their relationship differently this time around. “Now it’s about being straightforward, being honest, and letting the little things go, as well — like a relationship.”

The move to reunite with Hogstedt could push Bouchard back into the top rankings on the WTA Tour. Her highest ranking to date was a world No. 5 in 2014.

While the Australian Open will be quickly upon us, Bouchard is hopeful that her entire team will help her prepare for a strong 2017 overall. She also told the Toronto Star that she has added a full-time physical trainer. The move could prove critical to her overall game going forward.

“I especially feel the second part of this past year, when I didn’t even have a fitness trainer with me at all, I think that’s part of the reason I didn’t have the success I wanted.”

The young tennis player is making the right moves to move back into contention on the WTA Tour. Currently, Serena Williams and Angelique Kerber are favorites at the 2017 Australian Open and are largely dominant on the tour. Eugenie Bouchard, however, is part of a younger generation of women’s singles tennis players who can make waves in the sport over the next several seasons.

