Dominika Cibulkova cruising in Brisbane after WTA Finals victory

Dominika Cibulkova is coming off the biggest win of her career. She opens the 2017 WTA Tour with a hard fought victory at the Brisbane International.

Dominika Cibulkova is on the hot seat.

The Slovak tennis player won her first ever season-ending WTA Tour Finals in Singapore to end the 2016 season. She is now in Brisbane looking for a spark before the Australian Open.

Cibulkova dropped her first set against Zhang Shuai 2-6. After the rocky start to the second round match, the Slovak fought back in the final two sets.

Dominika Cibulkova took the match 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.

The 27-year-old Slovak tennis player enters 2017 as the world No. 5 on the WTA Tour. It is the highest ranking in her singles career. The incredible culmination of her hard work throughout the 2016 tour, resulting in her win in Singapore, has only served to further motivate Cibulkova.

The tennis world hopes to see Cibulkova push deep into the tournament in Brisbane. Still adjusting to the realization that she is among the top 5 players in the world, the young tennis player is handling the spotlight as best she can.

“It feels different to come to the tournament and when you’re No.5 in the world. So this is a new situation for me. I want to deal with it in a good way and not to see it as a pressure.”

If Dominika Cibulkova can prove that she has what it takes to continue the streak she is on, she may very well make a run for the top position on the WTA Tour. With 8 career singles titles on the tour, the tennis world already knows that she has what it takes to win. Now, coming off of a WTA Tour Finals title, Cibulkova is entering the prime of her career.

Stay tuned as we track her progress in Brisbane.

Want your voice heard? Join the Lob and Smash team!

Check back for updates on the men’s ATP World Tour, the women’s WTA Tour, and other tennis news from Lob and Smash.

This article originally appeared on