Defending champion Kohlschreiber out among BMW Open upsets (May 4, 2017)

MUNICH (AP) Defending champion Philipp Kohlschreiber and top-seeded Gael Monfils both lost at the BMW Open on Thursday.

Kohlschreiber, who had been going for an unprecedented fourth title at the clay-court tournament, failed to convert any of his three break points and lost to Horacio Zeballos 7-6 (5), 6-4 in the second round.

Monfils, who had been given a first-round bye, lost to Chung Hyeon of South Korea 6-4, 6-2. The 78th-ranked Chung will next play either Martin Klizan or Mischa Zverev.

Also Thursday, fourth-seeded Fabio Fognini lost to Argentine qualifier Guido Pella 6-3, 6-2. Pella will next race Zeballos in the quarterfinals.