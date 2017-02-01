Davis Cup: team USA heavy favorites against Switzerland

Davis Cup first round action in the world groups kicks off this week. Team USA faces a Swiss team they should handle with ease.

Davis Cup action is happening this week around the world.

Team USA faces a Swiss team they have seen success against in recent years. They are also heavy favorites due to the absence of both Swiss stars Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka.

USA has won three of the last four Davis Cup meetings between them and Switzerland.

The Swiss were able to grab a win in 2001 thanks to the phenomenal play of Federer. They will be without the recent Australian Open champion this time around. The absence of both he and Wawrinka means that USA has the edge.

Team USA will have both Jack Sock and John Isner who rank No. 20 and 23 respectively in the world singles rankings. They are joined by Sam Querrey and Steve Johnson who come in with singles rankings of 27 and 31 respectively.

Without their country’s top two players, the Swiss team will be headlined by 24-year-old Henri Laaksonen. The young Swiss-Finnish tennis player is the world No. 127 in singles and must lead his team to the upset if they intend to win.

First round action takes place at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. Team USA will be on its home soil and should look to take advantage of the mismatch with Switzerland.

