Coric wins 1st tour title, beats Kohlschreiber in Morocco

MARRAKECH, Morocco (AP) Borna Coric of Croatia claimed his first tour title on Sunday after saving five match points to defeat German veteran Philipp Kohlschreiber 5-7, 7-6 (3), 7-5 in the Grand Prix Hassan II final.

Coric, who was runner-up at the clay court tournament last year, withstood 13 aces from the third-seeded Kohlschreiber and saved six of the nine break points he faced in a hard-fought contest that lasted nearly 2 + hours.

Coric saved the match points in the second set.

The 33-year-old Kohlschreiber was playing in his first final this season and chasing an eighth career title.