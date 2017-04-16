Coric saves 5 match points to win 1st tour title
MARRAKECH, Morocco (AP) Borna Coric of Croatia claimed his first tour title on Sunday after saving five match points to defeat German veteran Philipp Kohlschreiber 5-7, 7-6 (3), 7-5 in the Grand Prix Hassan II final.
Coric, who was runner-up at the clay-court tournament last year, withstood 13 aces from the third-seeded Kohlschreiber and saved six of the nine break points he faced. The hard-fought contest lasted 2 hours, 38 minutes – the longest final this year according to the ATP.
Coric, who rallied from a break down in the second and third sets, saved the match points while serving to stay alive at 6-5 in the second set.
The 33-year-old Kohlschreiber was playing in his first final this season and chasing an eighth career title.