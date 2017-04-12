Coric into quarterfinals after scare in Morocco

MARRAKECH, Morocco (AP) Last year’s finalist Borna Coric saved eight break points to beat local wild card Reda El Amrani and reach the quarterfinals at the Grand Prix Hassan II on Wednesday.

Ranked 667th in the world, El Amrani hit six aces and broke Coric three times but struggled with his own serve and eventually lost 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (5) in more than 2 + hours.

Coric rallied from 5-3 down in the decider and tweeted afterward: ”Very difficult match today. Didn’t play my best, but hats off to Reda El Amrani. Survived, going to be back for more on Friday.”

Coric next faces second-seeded Albert Ramos-Vinolas, who rallied past qualifier Laslo Djere 6-7 (4), 6-1, 6-4.

Also advancing at the clay-court tournament were fifth-seeded Paolo Lorenzi and sixth-seeded Benoit Paire, who both made it to the second round.