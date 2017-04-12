Belarus unchanged for Fed Cup semifinals against Switzerland

MINSK, Belarus (AP) Belarus has named an unchanged team for the Fed Cup semifinals against Switzerland, without a single player in the top 100.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich leads a team also featuring Aryna Sabalenka, Olga Govortsova and Vera Lapko, the squad which beat the Netherlands 4-1 in the first round.

Belarus’ best-known player, former No. 1 Victoria Azarenka, isn’t available. She will return to action in July after giving birth to her first child.

Belarus will host Switzerland in Minsk on April 22-23.