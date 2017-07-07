Azarenka wins again, reaches 4th round at Wimbledon

LONDON (AP) Victoria Azarenka’s Grand Slam comeback has extended into the second week at Wimbledon.

The former No. 1 from Belarus, who gave birth to her first child in December, advanced to the fourth round at Wimbledon on Friday by beating Heather Watson 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 on Centre Court.

Azarenka also lost the first set in her opening match, but that was only her third match since her return. Friday’s match was only her fifth.

”This is the matches that you’re looking for,” Azarenka said, ”try to find a way when not everything goes great.”

The two-time Grand Slam champion will next face either Simona Halep or Peng Shuai on Monday in the fourth round.

Two-time champion Rafael Nadal was next on Centre Court against Karen Khachanov, with defending champion Andy Murray to follow against Fabio Fognini.

On No. 1 Court, five-time champion Venus Williams was to play Naomi Osaka. Before that, sixth-seeded Johanna Konta was facing Maria Sakkari.

Also, ninth-seeded Kei Nishikori was eliminated from the tournament. The 2014 U.S. Open finalist lost to Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-3.

”I couldn’t maintain my level high enough,” Nishikori said. ”I think he served well every set. Was really tough time (on) my return game.”

Marin Cilic, the man who beat Nishikori in that U.S. Open final, advanced to the third round by beating Steve Johnson 6-4, 7-6 (3), 6-4. The seventh-seeded Croat will next face Agut on Monday.

Sixteenth-seeded Gilles Muller also advanced in the men’s draw, while 21st-seeded Caroline Garcia reached the fourth round among the women.

—

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis